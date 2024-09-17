Author Dr. Chacko Varghese’s New Book, “Violence! Murder! Massacre! The Origin, Historical Rise to Present Day and Applicable Solutions,” Explores the Origins of Violence
Recent release “Violence! Murder! Massacre! The Origin, Historical Rise to Present Day and Applicable Solutions” from Covenant Books author Dr. Chacko Varghese delves into the heart-wrenching realities of violence throughout history, from school shootings to global atrocities, to offer profound insights into the origins of such brutality and proposing solutions from a Biblical perspective.
Parkland, FL, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Chacko Varghese, an ordained Christian minister and a clinical Christian counselor with a DCC (Doctor of Christian Counseling) from Andersonville Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “Violence! Murder! Massacre! The Origin, Historical Rise to Present Day and Applicable Solutions”: a poignant and engaging read that dares to confront the tragic acts of violence that occur around the world, and presents possible solutions rooted in faith.
A graduate of Global University in Ministry, author Dr. Chacko Varghese holds both a bachelor’s and postgraduate degree in pharmacy. His previously published books are “When You Meet God” and “Does God Answer Your Prayers?” Dr. Varghese is passionate about teaching the Word of God, and does so in radio ministry, evangelizing, and undertaking missions overseas. Currently, he resides in Parkland, Florida, with his wife and three children.
“This book respectfully submits the incident at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, which took the incredible and most valuable lives of 14 students of my daughter’s colleagues and 3 Teachers,” writes Dr. Varghese. “This book reveals the heartbreaking real-life histories of innocent school children, teachers and others being massacred for a period in the United States of America along with the inhuman massacre of masses of humanity by heartless dictatorships and violence, and in the name of religion in the world.
“In this book, discussed on the origin of violence, murder and massacre from the history of humankind, and how they are passed on to us from the demonic power and influence of Lucifer, one time archangel of God became a rebellious, vicious murderous one turned to become the Satan or the evil one. The book so discusses on how humans Adam and Eve fell for Lucifer’s enticing powers and obeyed him, all the natures of Satan inflicted or transferred into the humankind. Then it also gives the God given solutions to the problem of the world we acquired through Lucifer’s influence, from Biblical perspective.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Chacko Varghese’s new book serves as a powerful call to action, challenging readers to confront the reality of violence in their midst and empowering them with the knowledge and faith needed to effect meaningful change.
Readers can purchase “Violence! Murder! Massacre! The Origin, Historical Rise to Present Day and Applicable Solutions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories