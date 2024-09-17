Author Dr. Chacko Varghese’s New Book, “Violence! Murder! Massacre! The Origin, Historical Rise to Present Day and Applicable Solutions,” Explores the Origins of Violence

Recent release “Violence! Murder! Massacre! The Origin, Historical Rise to Present Day and Applicable Solutions” from Covenant Books author Dr. Chacko Varghese delves into the heart-wrenching realities of violence throughout history, from school shootings to global atrocities, to offer profound insights into the origins of such brutality and proposing solutions from a Biblical perspective.