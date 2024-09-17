Author Tiffany Modica’s New Book, "Up from the Ashes, Finding Hope and Purpose," is a Groundbreaking Account of Overcoming Trauma and Reclaiming One’s Life

Recent release “Up from the Ashes, Finding Hope and Purpose” from Covenant Books author Tiffany Modica, PsyD shares the author’s personal journey through trauma, exploring themes of resilience, faith, and recovery. Through sharing her experiences, Dr. Modica offers readers insight into overcoming adversity with reflections and practical tools to discover hope and purpose amidst life’s challenges.