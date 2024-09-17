Author Tiffany Modica’s New Book, "Up from the Ashes, Finding Hope and Purpose," is a Groundbreaking Account of Overcoming Trauma and Reclaiming One’s Life
Recent release “Up from the Ashes, Finding Hope and Purpose” from Covenant Books author Tiffany Modica, PsyD shares the author’s personal journey through trauma, exploring themes of resilience, faith, and recovery. Through sharing her experiences, Dr. Modica offers readers insight into overcoming adversity with reflections and practical tools to discover hope and purpose amidst life’s challenges.
Foothill Ranch, CA, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tiffany Modica, PsyD, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist in California and a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) in Washington, has completed her new book, “Up from the Ashes, Finding Hope and Purpose: How to Rise Up and Embrace Your Resilience”: a compelling work that takes readers on a deeply personal journey through the author’s life and obstacles she was forced to overcome, offering invaluable tools for resilience and healing.
Clinically, Dr. Modica works with survivors of trauma, utilizing trauma-based interventions such as eye-movement desensitization reprocessing (EMDR), mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), emotion-focused therapy (EFT), and other grounding or processing techniques that may support clients. She is also a board-certified music therapist (MT-BC) and has worked with children with learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders (ASD), sensory integration issues, and adults with Alzheimer’s disease and developmental disabilities. In her free time, Dr. Modica sings professionally and plays guitar, volunteers, stays active, travels, and enjoys time with her teens and cats.
In “Up from the Ashes, Finding Hope and Purpose: How to Rise Up and Embrace Your Resilience,” readers will discover the story of author Dr. Tiffany Modica’s journey through trauma, discovering her own resilience, finding hope and purpose through her faith in God, music, and overcoming diverse challenges such as human trafficking, foster care, abuse and neglect, and more. The author discusses her research on resilience and foster youth and attachment trauma and her work in supporting trauma survivors in trauma therapy.
“I have survived many things, and so have you,” writes Dr. Modica. “Though our journeys may be different, they are alike in more ways than you may realize. I want to begin by telling you that you are strong and courageous, and though life may have weathered you, you are here for a purpose and are so valued. I invite you to join me, arm-in-arm, as I unveil a life of surviving trauma and coming up from the ashes. As you journey alongside me, some things may come up. I encourage you to take time to care for yourself. Curl up in a blanket with a comforting cup of tea, find a friend to hug, or take a break walking outside. This journey requires an open heart, a willingness to grow, courage with perseverance, and self-care when needed. Remember, you and your story are so vitally important.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tiffany Modica, PsyD’s new book aims to provide readers with hope for the future, the knowledge that they are not alone, and opportunities for transformation, restoration, and recovery from trauma while emphasizing patience and kindness in the process of reclaiming one’s identity and purpose.
Readers can purchase “Up from the Ashes, Finding Hope and Purpose: How to Rise Up and Embrace Your Resilience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
