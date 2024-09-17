Author Steven J. Ottolini, PhD’s New Book, “Revelation 52 Devotions,” is a Collection of Devotionals Aimed at Unlocking the Mysteries Within the Book of Revelation
Recent release “Revelation 52 Devotions” from Covenant Books author Steven J. Ottolini, PhD is a transformative guide to understanding and embracing the book of Revelation. Designed for modern Christians who find Revelation challenging or intimidating, this devotional work provides insightful commentary and reflections that reveal the profound hope and encouragement embedded in Scripture.
Saint Peters, MO, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steven J. Ottolini, PhD, the founder and president of Covenant Leadership Training Institute as well as a teaching elder in the Presbyterian Church in America who holds three advanced degrees in theology, including a PhD from Trinity Seminary, has completed his new book, “Revelation 52 Devotions”: a comprehensive guide through the often daunting and complex text of Revelation, offering clarity, inspiration, and a renewed sense of worship.
“The book of Revelation is part of the canon of Scripture and should be read by all students of the Bible,” writes Dr. Ottolini. “It is a book of hope and encouragement, and the reader is to receive a blessing through it. This book of devotions from the book of Revelation will lead you to heights of worship to God’s Lamb, Jesus Christ. The commentary in each devotion will open your eyes to see the wonders of God’s purpose in the world through His beloved Son. This book will inspire you to say with the angels and the multitude of the redeemed, ‘Hallelujah! For the Lord our God the Almighty reigns’ (Rev. 19:6b).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven J. Ottolini, PhD’s new book provides a structured, week-by-week journey through the book of Revelation, encouraging readers to see it as a testament to God's enduring plan and a celebration of Christ's ultimate victory. Ideal for individuals and study groups seeking to explore Revelation’s rich theological content in a manageable and inspiring format, Dr. Ottolini’s engaging commentary and accessible writing style make the complexities of Revelation more approachable and meaningful.
Readers can purchase “Revelation 52 Devotions” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The book of Revelation is part of the canon of Scripture and should be read by all students of the Bible,” writes Dr. Ottolini. “It is a book of hope and encouragement, and the reader is to receive a blessing through it. This book of devotions from the book of Revelation will lead you to heights of worship to God’s Lamb, Jesus Christ. The commentary in each devotion will open your eyes to see the wonders of God’s purpose in the world through His beloved Son. This book will inspire you to say with the angels and the multitude of the redeemed, ‘Hallelujah! For the Lord our God the Almighty reigns’ (Rev. 19:6b).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven J. Ottolini, PhD’s new book provides a structured, week-by-week journey through the book of Revelation, encouraging readers to see it as a testament to God's enduring plan and a celebration of Christ's ultimate victory. Ideal for individuals and study groups seeking to explore Revelation’s rich theological content in a manageable and inspiring format, Dr. Ottolini’s engaging commentary and accessible writing style make the complexities of Revelation more approachable and meaningful.
Readers can purchase “Revelation 52 Devotions” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories