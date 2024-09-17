Author Steven J. Ottolini, PhD’s New Book, “Revelation 52 Devotions,” is a Collection of Devotionals Aimed at Unlocking the Mysteries Within the Book of Revelation

Recent release “Revelation 52 Devotions” from Covenant Books author Steven J. Ottolini, PhD is a transformative guide to understanding and embracing the book of Revelation. Designed for modern Christians who find Revelation challenging or intimidating, this devotional work provides insightful commentary and reflections that reveal the profound hope and encouragement embedded in Scripture.