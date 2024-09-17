Author Lexi Townsend’s New Book, "Energetic Force: Heroes in Our Next Generation Volume 2," is a Graphic Novel That Follows a Group of Heroes in the Distant Future

Recent release “Energetic Force: Heroes In Our Next Generation Volume 2” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lexi Townsend transports readers into the year 3001, where a dynamic team of superheroes faces new threats across three interconnected planets. This electrifying volume promises heart-stopping action and a renewed fight for justice.