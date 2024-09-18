Author Briana Della Bitta’s New Book "Medicinal Plants of Montana: A Materia Medica" is a Fascinating Guide to Help Readers Discover the Healing Power of Montana’s Flora
Recent release “Medicinal Plants of Montana: A Materia Medica” from Newman Springs Publishing author Briana Della Bitta presents a comprehensive guide to 32 medicinal plants native to Montana. This essential reference includes detailed information on each plant’s uses, scientific studies, and folklore, complemented by identification photos.
Belgrade, MT, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Briana Della Bitta, a mother who holds a certificate of completion in the Science and Art of Herbalism course with Rosemary Gladstar and has been studying herbs and holistic health and wellness for the past sixteen years, has completed her new book, “Medicinal Plants of Montana: A Materia Medica”: an invaluable resource that provides readers with an in-depth exploration of 32 medicinal plants that thrive in the diverse landscapes of Montana, offering a practical guide to their uses and benefits. Della Bitta has a degree in herbal studies from the American College of Healthcare Sciences and is currently working towards her CDSP, Certified Dietary Supplement Professional.
In Medicinal Plants of Montana, Briana Della Bitta combines her expertise in herbal medicine with a deep appreciation for the unique flora of Montana. Her work reflects a commitment to both traditional wisdom and modern scientific understanding, making it a crucial addition to any herbalist’s library.
“‘32 Medicinal Plants of Montana: A Materia Medica’ contains pertinent information on the practical use of plants that grow in Montana and how to use them,” writes Briana. “Each plant listed gives the Latin name, common names the plant goes by, actions and constituents of the plant, medicinal uses, contraindications, folklore, history, and up-to-date peer-reviewed scientific studies, along with photos for identification purposes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Briana Della Bitta’s educational work is not only a practical guide for those interested in the therapeutic potential of native plants but also a celebration of the rich natural heritage of Montana. Whether readers are foraging in the wild, seeking natural remedies, or simply expanding their understanding of herbal medicine, “Medicinal Plants of Montana: A Materia Medica” provides the tools and knowledge needed to harness the healing power of nature.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Medicinal Plants of Montana: A Materia Medica” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
