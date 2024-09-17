Sardar Irshad Shaheen’s New Book “Creation of Universe and Life In the Light of Science and Philosophical Spirituality” Combines Modern Science with Spiritual Philosophy
New York, NY, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sardar Irshad Shaheen, a Pakistani research scholar who holds two master’s degrees, one in political philosophy and the other in political strategy, and earned employment with the Inland Revenue Service, has completed his most recent book, “Creation of Universe and Life In the Light of Science and Philosophical Spirituality”: an ambitious work that delves into the universal quest for meaning in life and its place within the universe, aiming to reconcile the often discordant realms of science and spirituality.
“The perennial enigma the human mind has been encountering is the meaning of life and its place in the universe,” writes Shaheen. “On this subject, science and spirituality remained in discord with each other particularly for the last couple of centuries. ‘The Theory of Relativity’ followed by quantum mechanics changed the worldview of traditional mindset altogether. The postulates of quantum physics paved the way for growing interest in philosophical spirituality. Theoretical physicist Fritjof Capra’s book ‘The Tao of Physics’ explored parallels between Eastern mysticism and modern science. Toshihiko Izutsu, in his book ‘Sufism and Taoism’, found similarities between Taoism and Muslim mysticism or Sufism. The book under review attempts to discover compatibility between Sufism and modern cosmology.
“It is basically a research book with more than seven hundred (700) citations of authorities of various disciplines, drawing from a vast array of diverse fields, such as physics, philosophy, biology, psychology and spirituality. The book probes into the nature and value of existence which ultimately leads to the direction of interconnection of the universe and human psyche; unity and integration of all things, and ultimately the unity of the whole universe and the whole person. These views are not placed on the shaky foundations of faith but they are based on philosophical logic and scientific facts—regarding importance of man as an observer in the universe, despite appearing insignificant on a point-like planet in the stunning vastness of empty space, and magnificent integration and harmony of the human psyche with the cosmos.
“These aspects of the book are unique in the sense that they amazingly reveal commonalities between physical and spiritual concepts and explain the phenomenon of existence as a compact whole in a coherent and logical sequence, with a glimpse of futuristic existence. This book may be of particular interest to the academia, research scholars, and students who may find the contents of the book unique and even startling.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sardar Irshad Shaheen’s book provides a coherent and logical sequence that reveals the commonalities between physical and spiritual concepts, explaining existence as a unified whole. Thought-provoking and engaging, “Creation of Universe and Life In the Light of Science and Philosophical Spirituality” is expected to captivate academia, researchers, and students alike, offering novel insights into the integration of scientific and spiritual perspectives on existence.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Creation of Universe and Life In the Light of Science and Philosophical Spirituality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
