Carolyn Clarold’s New Book, "The Rock and the River: Victory Over Satan," Offers a Gripping Tale of Faith, Struggle, and Redemption in the Face of Personal Trauma
New York, NY, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carolyn Clarold has completed her most recent book, “The Rock and the River: Victory Over Satan”: a compelling narrative that dives deep into the complex interplay of faith and personal struggle, offering readers a raw and insightful exploration of one woman’s journey through a world fraught with darkness and redemption.
“God, Satan, angels, demons—I believed these all exist, but I only knew about God from personal experience,” writes Clarold. “I knew that people with split personalities exist because I’d read about them, but I never expected to know one. I knew about child abuse, but I didn’t know about satanic ritual abuse. I knew about churches and nuns and church leaders, but I didn’t know about wiccans and satanic covens and what happens on Saturday nights around the world.
“Life with Kate taught me about all of this and so much more. This book is our story.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carolyn Clarold’s book is an evocative exploration of faith’s ability to transform lives amidst life’s trials, demonstrating how unwavering belief and support can lead to victory over the most daunting adversities. Candid and emotionally stirring, “The Rock and the River” is a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of spirituality, personal struggle, and the quest for a better future.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Rock and the River: Victory Over Satan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
