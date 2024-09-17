David Herron’s New Book, "Harvest Time," Offers a Series of Profound Insights Into the Spiritual Journey of Preparing for, and Ultimately Embracing, God’s Harvest
Henderson, KY, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Herron, an ordained minister, has completed his most recent book, “Harvest Time”: a compelling exploration of faith, perseverance, and the promise of divine abundance that delivers a timely message of hope and encouragement to readers navigating life's challenges.
Raised in a minister’s home, author David Herron has worked in every aspect of the church, from construction to playing instruments and preaching and ministering with evangelist teams in both Mexico and Haiti. After much prompting from the Holy Spirit, the author answered yes to the call to put into print some of the messages that God gave to him and to follow through and have them published.
“We are all looking for a harvest,” writes Herron. “We believe that this year is going to be a time of harvest. Many people are thinking about harvest, believing in a harvest, and praying for a harvest in their lives.
“You may think, ‘God has left me. Man, I don’t know what I’m doing here. I feel like I’m in the pits when all the time, you’re in the process of harvest. God’s getting you ready for a big harvest.’
“You’re just in one of the seven steps of harvest.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Herron’s book addresses common doubts and struggles that individuals encounter on their spiritual paths, offering reassurance that even in moments of despair, God is at work preparing them for a bountiful harvest. With profound wisdom and compassionate insight, “Harvest Time” is a compelling read for anyone seeking solace, guidance, and a reminder that divine abundance awaits those who persevere in faith.
