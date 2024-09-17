Lillian Hathorne’s Newly Released "Queen of Persia" is a Captivating Tale of Faith and Courage
“Queen of Persia” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lillian Hathorne is an inspiring retelling of the biblical story of Esther, highlighting themes of bravery, faith, and the triumph of good over evil.
Redford, MI, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Queen of Persia”: a compelling narrative that vividly brings to life the story of Esther, a courageous Jewish girl who rises to become the Queen of Persia. “Queen of Persia” is the creation of published author, Lillian Hathorne, who carries a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Madonna University. Lillian is a licensed social worker in Michigan, where she earned a master’s degree at Western Michigan University in social work. She is a long-term member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI).
Hathorne shares, “Queen of Persia is a story about a brave and beautiful Jewish girl named Esther. In search of a new Persian Queen, Esther was abruptly taken from her village and only family, Mordecai. During her abduction, Esther struggled with loneliness and keeping her Jewish heritage a secret. But eventually, she found favor and love.
“When she became queen, Esther grew wearisome as she unraveled a wicked plot against her and her people by the second most powerful man in the kingdom, Haman. In an effort to bridge two rivalrous nations, Esther must trust God to find a way of doing what she is placed there to do. It is through her relentless obedience, she found courage and strength to take a risk to save her people’s lives, even if it meant her own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lillian Hathorne’s new book is a powerful portrayal of faith, sacrifice, and the divine guidance that leads Esther to fulfill her destiny and save her people from peril.
Consumers can purchase “Queen of Persia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Queen of Persia,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hathorne shares, “Queen of Persia is a story about a brave and beautiful Jewish girl named Esther. In search of a new Persian Queen, Esther was abruptly taken from her village and only family, Mordecai. During her abduction, Esther struggled with loneliness and keeping her Jewish heritage a secret. But eventually, she found favor and love.
“When she became queen, Esther grew wearisome as she unraveled a wicked plot against her and her people by the second most powerful man in the kingdom, Haman. In an effort to bridge two rivalrous nations, Esther must trust God to find a way of doing what she is placed there to do. It is through her relentless obedience, she found courage and strength to take a risk to save her people’s lives, even if it meant her own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lillian Hathorne’s new book is a powerful portrayal of faith, sacrifice, and the divine guidance that leads Esther to fulfill her destiny and save her people from peril.
Consumers can purchase “Queen of Persia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Queen of Persia,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories