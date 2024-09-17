Kathryn Graff’s Newly Released "Sam’s Colors" Takes Readers on a Vibrant Journey
“Sam’s Colors” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathryn Graff is a delightful exploration of colors and self-discovery. Join Sam on his quest to find his favorite color and uncover the beauty of the world around him.
Ancram, NY, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sam’s Colors”: a fun resource for aiding young readers in learning their colors. “Sam’s Colors” is the creation of published author, Kathryn Graff, a dedicated wife and mother who graduated with a dual bachelor’s degree.
Graff shares, “Do you have a favorite color? Everyone seems to have a favorite color—except for Sam. Sam is on a mission to discover what his favorite color might be. Follow along to find out what Sam uncovers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Graff’s new book is a heartwarming tale that celebrates the joy of exploration and self-expression. Perfect for children and families alike, this enchanting book sparks creativity and encourages young minds to see the world in a whole new light.
Consumers can purchase “Sam’s Colors” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sam’s Colors,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories