Author E.S.J.L.’s New Book, “At All Costs: Book 3,” is the Thrilling Conclusion to the Gripping Saga of Troy Smith's Journey Through Family, Loyalty, and Betrayal
Recent release “At All Costs: Book 3” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author E.S.J.L. is a riveting tale that follows protagonist Troy Smith, now a seasoned man, as he faces the ultimate test of loyalty and survival in the treacherous world of organized crime. This final chapter brings Troy’s intense journey from a young mobster to a man battling his own demons and enemies to a dramatic close.
New York, NY, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E.S.J.L., a loving mother who has always held a passion for writing, has completed her new book, “At All Costs: Book 3”: a riveting and dramatic conclusion to Troy Smith’s tumultuous journey as he struggles within the unforgiving world of the mafia while battling his own personal challenges.
“Troy Smith was a young man of seventeen trying to navigate his way through the mafia family he was born into. After several years of struggles with marriage and family and enemies, his story comes full circle,” writes E.S.J.L.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, E.S.J.L.’s riveting novel is a culmination of the themes of sacrifice, family, and redemption that have been at the heart of the series. With E.S.J.L.’s masterful prose and keen insight into the human psyche, “At All Costs: Book 3” is set to captivate the loyal fans of the series and attract new readers eager to delve into a story of profound depth and thrilling action.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "At All Costs: Book 3" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
