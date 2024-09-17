Author E.S.J.L.’s New Book, “At All Costs: Book 3,” is the Thrilling Conclusion to the Gripping Saga of Troy Smith's Journey Through Family, Loyalty, and Betrayal

Recent release “At All Costs: Book 3” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author E.S.J.L. is a riveting tale that follows protagonist Troy Smith, now a seasoned man, as he faces the ultimate test of loyalty and survival in the treacherous world of organized crime. This final chapter brings Troy’s intense journey from a young mobster to a man battling his own demons and enemies to a dramatic close.