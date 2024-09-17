Author Ann Tracy’s New Book, "Poetry of a Woman Scorned," Offers a Profound Exploration of Love, Loss, and Healing Through a Life of Personal Struggles
Recent release “Poetry of a Woman Scorned” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ann Tracy provides an unflinching look into the realities of living with mental illness and substance abuse. Through evocative verses, Tracy shares her personal journey and its impact on family dynamics, offering solace and solidarity to readers facing similar battles.
New York, NY, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ann Tracy, a mother of two and grandmother of three who grew up in a small town in Iowa and has always enjoyed writing, has completed her new book, “Poetry of a Woman Scorned”: a moving compilation that delves into the intimate experiences of love, loss, hope, and grief, reflecting the author’s own battles with mental illness and substance abuse, and their profound effects on the family unit.
“Love, loss, hope, and grief—this book of poetry is my expression of true accounts of living with mental illness and substance abuse and the impact it has on the family unit,” writes Tracy. “You, the reader, are not alone.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ann Tracy’s enthralling collection stands as both a personal catharsis and a beacon of hope for others, inviting readers to explore the complexities of emotional pain and healing while fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those dealing with mental health and addiction issues.
Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Poetry of a Woman Scorned” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression on those who have experienced similar struggles as well as anyone seeking to connect with the universal themes of human vulnerability and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Poetry of a Woman Scorned" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
