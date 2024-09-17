Author Ann Tracy’s New Book, "Poetry of a Woman Scorned," Offers a Profound Exploration of Love, Loss, and Healing Through a Life of Personal Struggles

Recent release “Poetry of a Woman Scorned” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ann Tracy provides an unflinching look into the realities of living with mental illness and substance abuse. Through evocative verses, Tracy shares her personal journey and its impact on family dynamics, offering solace and solidarity to readers facing similar battles.