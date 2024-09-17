Manchester-Bedford Myoskeletal of Bedford, NH, is Now a Provider of Medical Massage for Some Part C Medicare Advantage Plans
Manchester-Bedford Myoskeletal currently accepts new patients for evaluation and treatment for musculoskeletal conditions covered under some Medicare Advantage PPO plans. Patients must be physician-referred for a clinical condition to be eligible.
Bedford, NH, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Manchester-Bedford Myoskeletal LLC, (MBM) located in Bedford, New Hampshire, has been serving patients from around the Central New England region for over 10 years. They assess and treat a wide variety of musculoskeletal conditions from simple mechanical soft tissue problems to complex, multiple causal and degenerative conditions, pain problems, and muscle compensation patterns.
MBM is a non-network provider for most commercial insurance policies with out-of-network benefits, now including qualifying Part C Medicare Advantage PPO plans. Plan participants must be formally referred to MBM by their doctor (MD, DO, DC, or NP) for outpatient medical massage, Myoskeletal Therapy, pain management, or clinical/surgical prehab or rehab.
Therapists communicate with a patient's referring physician from their initial evaluation to discharge, notifying the doctor's office of findings and progress as requested by the doctor or the patient.
Government healthcare systems such as Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Supplement, and MediGap plans, and commercial Medicare Advantage HMO plans are not eligible because beneficiaries are limited to in-network providers.
Their website (mbmyoskeletal.com) contains a great deal of information about the practice. It includes a physician's section, details about treatment techniques used, services offered, declaration of service fees, and procedures. There is a "Learning Shelf" tab to help inform and educate patients about various musculoskeletal conditions to help readers understand their problem. There are also sections covering various types of insurance handling and advice, and another page with patient reviews and video testimonials.
For general inquiries or questions about becoming a patient at Manchester-Bedford Myoskeletal, call (603) 622-1112. Patients can also use MBM's convenient online scheduler (reached through a link in the MBM website) to schedule a by-phone, video telehealth, or in-office consultation to discuss concerns and ask questions. Patients ready to be seen can also schedule themselves for an initial evaluation using MBM's online scheduler in the privacy of their own home with the link provided on every page of the website.
Manchester-Bedford Myoskeletal is located in the Bedford Commons office complex on Riverway Place off the east side of South River Rd about 3/10 mile north of the Kilton Rd intersection and Hannaford Plaza.
Contact
Joel Kouyoumjian, LMT (NH #3348), MMT
(603) 622-1112
www.MBMyoskeletal.com
Bedford Commons Building 1
111 Riverway Pl.
Bedford, NH 03110-6730
Fax: (888) 965-6870
