Philadelphia’s Premier Vegan Restaurant Week Returns for Its Sixth Year
A celebration of vegan food & living in the City of Brotherly Love.
Philadelphia, PA, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Philly Vegan Restaurant Week (PVRW) is back, running from Friday, October 25, through Sunday, November 3. This nine-day event, including two weekends, will celebrate Halloween on October 31 and World Vegan Day on November 1.
PVRW offers a chance to explore local vegan-friendly businesses and support compassionate initiatives. As in previous years, this year’s PVRW will support Philly Food Rescue, a network working to fight food insecurity and promote sustainability.
Event Highlights:
Supporting Local Restaurants: PVRW aims to increase access to vegan food, reduce animal consumption, and encourage local culinary creativity. Both vegan and non-vegan restaurants will participate.
Charity Focus: A portion of proceeds from participating restaurants will be donated to Philly Food Rescue.
Dining Options: Restaurants can offer a three-course prix fixe vegan menu at $25, $35, or $45, or feature special vegan items throughout the week.
Updates & Reservations: Follow https://phillyvrw.com and social media for restaurant announcements. Reservations should be made directly with the restaurants.
Founded in 2018, Philly Vegan Restaurant Week is a volunteer-led initiative promoting the vegan lifestyle and supporting local businesses. For more details, visit https://phillyvrw.com
Contact
Philly Vegan Restaurant WeekContact
Carmella Lanni
646-256-3044
https://phillyvrw.com
