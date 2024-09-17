Block Armour Appoints Owen Dukes as Global Head of Business Development
Singapore, Singapore, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Block Armour, a leading provider of Zero Trust based Cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Owen Dukes as the Global Head of Business Development. This strategic appointment represents a pivotal milestone for Block Armour, underscoring its commitment to expanding and solidifying its presence across international markets.
With a stellar track record that spans three decades in technology, Owen has been at the forefront of crafting and executing business strategies that drive substantial growth. His previous tenures at Propalms and Arc, where he spearheaded global partnerships and go-to-market efforts, has equipped him with invaluable experience and insights into the cybersecurity landscape.
At Block Armour, Owen will leverage his extensive expertise and leadership skills to enhance the company’s strategic direction, expand its international presence, and cultivate key relationships with industry partners. His role will be pivotal in driving growth and securing new opportunities in target markets, particularly in sectors most vulnerable to cyber threats.
“Owen’s appointment is more than an addition to our team; it is a testament to Block Armour’s commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of securing critical enterprise-IT infrastructure,” said Narayan Neelakantan, Co-founder & CEO of Block Armour. “His visionary leadership and profound understanding of global market dynamics are exactly what we need to propel our venture forward.”
Owen holds a Diploma in Business from York College Of Arts and Technology and has been a thought leader in the tech space for over a decade, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation in cybersecurity and go-to market strategies.
“I am thrilled to join Block Armour and look forward to working with the team to drive business growth and solidify the company’s position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry,” Owen said. “The potential for next-gen Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions is immense, and I look forward to leading our business development efforts to new heights.”
Block Armour is known for its award-winning Zero Trust cybersecurity platform that is helping clients in multiple geographies to secure their hybrid and distributed enterprise-IT environment; across on-premises, cloud and multi-cloud ecosystems. With Owen at the helm of business development, the company is poised to tap into new markets and accelerate its journey to becoming a global leader in cybersecurity solutions.
For more information about Block Armour and its solutions, please visit https://www.blockarmour.com/
With a stellar track record that spans three decades in technology, Owen has been at the forefront of crafting and executing business strategies that drive substantial growth. His previous tenures at Propalms and Arc, where he spearheaded global partnerships and go-to-market efforts, has equipped him with invaluable experience and insights into the cybersecurity landscape.
At Block Armour, Owen will leverage his extensive expertise and leadership skills to enhance the company’s strategic direction, expand its international presence, and cultivate key relationships with industry partners. His role will be pivotal in driving growth and securing new opportunities in target markets, particularly in sectors most vulnerable to cyber threats.
“Owen’s appointment is more than an addition to our team; it is a testament to Block Armour’s commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of securing critical enterprise-IT infrastructure,” said Narayan Neelakantan, Co-founder & CEO of Block Armour. “His visionary leadership and profound understanding of global market dynamics are exactly what we need to propel our venture forward.”
Owen holds a Diploma in Business from York College Of Arts and Technology and has been a thought leader in the tech space for over a decade, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation in cybersecurity and go-to market strategies.
“I am thrilled to join Block Armour and look forward to working with the team to drive business growth and solidify the company’s position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry,” Owen said. “The potential for next-gen Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions is immense, and I look forward to leading our business development efforts to new heights.”
Block Armour is known for its award-winning Zero Trust cybersecurity platform that is helping clients in multiple geographies to secure their hybrid and distributed enterprise-IT environment; across on-premises, cloud and multi-cloud ecosystems. With Owen at the helm of business development, the company is poised to tap into new markets and accelerate its journey to becoming a global leader in cybersecurity solutions.
For more information about Block Armour and its solutions, please visit https://www.blockarmour.com/
Contact
Block ArmourContact
Anupriya Jahagirdar
+91 8095818123
Anupriya Jahagirdar
+91 8095818123
Categories