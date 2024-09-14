EMKA Remote Smart Access with the iLOQS50
Coventry, United Kingdom, September 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EMKA now offer customers the opportunity to use a mobile phone to unlock control cabinets, a feature that is likely to be especially useful in remote locations. The IP65 handle from their 1317 range has been adapted specially to accept the new cylinder from Finnish manufacturer iLOQ. This enables an Android/iOS smartphone with Near-Field Communication (NFC) capability to be used in lieu of a physical key to open the lock, either through an application or a digital key (iLOQ K55S Fob). Thus, access is only granted to those who have been authorised by an administrator.
The corresponding data for all keys, locking cylinders and access rights are stored in combination on a cloud-based SaaS platform so that the administrator can grant or revoke these access rights in real-time. This functional principle also optimises key management and greatly increases the security of the entire system. The process of unlocking requires energy supplied by an NFC from the Android/iOS smartphone, as the handles do not require a constant power supply or battery. This makes the lock particularly interesting for use in the telecommunications industry, especially in far-flung locations. In order to ensure the necessary security wherever it is needed, the handle of the energy-autonomous locking solution is made of die-cast zinc. Consequently, the system includes IK10 degree of protection in compliance with DIN EN 50102 and burglar resistance class RC2.
A circumferential support ring protects the rotary knob antenna and an integrated scratch guard prevents surface damage between the two components. Based on DIN EN 50102, the IK10 protection rating ensures the stability of this hybrid solution, which, of course, meets the IP65 requirement.
