Liz A. Storm’s Newly Released “Conversing with Children in Today’s America” is an Engaging Collection of Inspiring Poetic Verse for Juvenile Readers
“Conversing with Children in Today’s America” from Christian Faith Publishing author Liz A. Storm is a captivating collection of writings meant to aid young readers in the pursuit of developing a life of faith.
New York, NY, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Conversing with Children in Today’s America”: a powerful reminder of the importance of helping the next generation experience a strong sense of faith. “Conversing with Children in Today’s America” is the creation of published author Liz A. Storm.
Storm shares, “Beloved America,
“I have loved you with an everlasting love. I will sing over you with poems and songs. I will reveal my love to you through mercy and justice. It is within your heart that my light can grow if you would only allow it. It is my light that will lead you to the Truth, for it is knowing the Truth that will set you free. Therefore, open your eyes and incline your ear to me, and if you do, I will do wonders in your midst.
“With love,
“God”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liz A. Storm’s new book will help parents, guardians, and religious teachers in nurturing a strong bond with God.
Storm shares in hopes of empowering the next generation in their spiritual walk.
Consumers can purchase “Conversing with Children in Today’s America” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Conversing with Children in Today’s America,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
