Raúl Báez Hernández’s Newly Released “Yo Soy El Que Soy ~ I Am Who I AM” is an Enlightening and Inspirational Children’s Book
“Yo Soy El Que Soy ~ I Am Who I AM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raúl Báez Hernández is an engaging and spiritually enriching book that introduces children to the foundational aspects of Christian faith, focusing on the relationship with the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Avon Park, FL, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Yo Soy El Que Soy ~ I Am Who I AM”: a heartwarming and educational book designed to nurture a child’s spiritual growth. “Yo Soy El Que Soy ~ I Am Who I AM” is the creation of published author, Raúl Báez Hernández, a dedicated husband and father who holds a doctorate in organizational and educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University
Hernández shares, “Children need to know about the Creator and his wonders. Reading the book, they will learn more about the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. They will better understand who created, loved, and consoled them. 'Teach children in a way that fits their needs, and even when they are old, they will not leave the right path' (Proverbs 22:6). We want our children to be blessed in developing a solid relationship with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raúl Báez Hernández’s new book offers an accessible and heartfelt exploration of faith for young readers, encouraging them to build a strong and enduring relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Yo Soy El Que Soy ~ I Am Who I AM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Yo Soy El Que Soy ~ I Am Who I AM,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
