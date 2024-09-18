Oscar C. Johnson PhD’s Newly Released “52 Weeks” is an Inspiring Devotional Guide for Yearlong Spiritual Enrichment
“52 Weeks” from Christian Faith Publishing author Oscar C. Johnson PhD is a thoughtful and engaging devotional book that offers weekly reflections on various life topics and biblical themes, designed to provide deeper insight and spiritual growth.
Salt Lake City, UT, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “52 Weeks,” a reflective and insightful devotional guide, is the creation of published author, Oscar C. Johnson PhD.
Dr. Johnson shares, “52 Weeks is a book that presents topics from the Word of God to reflect on. Unlike daily meditations, topics are presented in a weekly format with perspectives from different authors of the Bible. I believe that there are issues in life that need more concentrated meditation, though it can be used for daily reflection also. Issues like anger, faith, salvation, etc. cannot be resolved with a 'verse of the day.' 52 Weeks provides seven days of targeted verses to a specific topic, giving a better perspective.
“Its purpose is to help when one is troubled with an area of life or to seek knowledge on a particular subject. It can provide inspiration or give guidance. It can be used to share the gospel of Christ with nonbelievers or strengthen the faith of fellow Christians.
“52 Weeks is not a theological essay needing interpretation, but it is a book of common language presentation of how I view the Bible. The intention is to present the Bible in a way that any intellectual level will understand the meaning. It is a timeless book that can be used over and over again to remind us that God knows our troubles and is forever there with his Word to help us and give us guidance.
“As Christian, the Lord gives us all spiritual gifts. Some are called to be ministers; some are skilled to present their testimonies to anyone at any time. I believe that my gift is in writing. I pray that this book will be pertinent to believers and nonbelievers alike.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Oscar C. Johnson PhD’s new book offers readers a structured and meaningful way to engage with biblical teachings, fostering spiritual development and deeper understanding.
Consumers can purchase “52 Weeks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “52 Weeks,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
