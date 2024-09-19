Jill Garman’s Newly Released "Lilly" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Tale of Overcoming Life’s Challenges
“Lilly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jill Garman is a touching story that explores themes of acceptance, belonging, and the journey of overcoming adversity, particularly for children who have experienced trauma.
Cedar Run, PA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lilly”: a beautifully written and emotionally resonant story that delves into the struggles of a young horse trying to find her place in the world. “Lilly” is the creation of published author, Jill Garman, a dedicated wife and adoptive mother who runs a campground in the Pennsylvania wilds.
Garman shares, “Lilly is struggling to find her place in the herd. Her mother abandoned her, she doesn’t fit in with the other horses. And her new mama is different. Why can’t she be like the other horses? Why doesn’t her life seem to be easy, like all the others’? Will Lilly ever feel accepted for who she is, and will she ever feel loved?
“If you or someone you know has children who have sustained trauma, this book is a wonderful tool to help in the educational process.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jill Garman’s new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Charissa Nolt.
Consumers can purchase “Lilly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lilly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
