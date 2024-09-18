Skip Myers’s New Book, “Say No To Internet Monsters: A Cyber Jack Adventure,” is an Engaging Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn How to Protect Their Data Online
Kennesaw, GA, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Skip Myers, a fraud prevention and cybersecurity expert with over twenty-five years of experience in the field, has completed his most recent book, “Say No To Internet Monsters: A Cyber Jack Adventure”: a captivating and educational story that follows a young boy who learns a valuable lesson about protecting his personal information while on the internet.
In “Say No To Internet Monsters: A Cyber Jack Adventure,” young readers are introduced to Cyber Jack, an adventurous character who explores the vast and exciting world of the Internet. Drawing on his cybersecurity expertise and passion for educating others, Myers presents a delightful story that aims to help kids understand the potential dangers of the Internet in a fun and engaging way.
“In a digital land far, far away, Cyber Jack sets out to explore the Internet and all the incredible things it has to offer,” writes Myers. “But along the way, he encounters scary Internet monsters that threaten to steal his personal information and may try to harm him. With the help of his parents and the lessons he has learned, Cyber Jack navigates the online world safely and discovers how to say no to Internet monsters. This fun and educational story is perfect for parents and young readers who are just starting to explore the Internet and need to learn more about staying safe online.”
Published by Fulton Books, Skip Myers’s book is a proactive tool for educating the next generation about the importance of online safety, making it a valuable tale to help children navigate the digital world with confidence and security.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Say No To Internet Monsters: A Cyber Jack Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
