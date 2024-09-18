Barbara Miller’s New Book, "Wingo the Superhero," is a Heartwarming Story That Celebrates the Extraordinary and Unique Bond Between Horses and Their Owners
Monkton, MD, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Barbara Miller, who developed a love for horses at a very early age while going to the racetrack with her uncle, has completed her most recent book, “Wingo the Superhero”: a charming tale that tells the story of Wingo, a draft cross horse with a personality as big as his heart, and offers a glimpse into how horses can become beloved friends and family members.
“Wingo was a draft cross horse who was the best horse ever,” writes Miller. “He was such a character. If Wingo could talk, he would have told stories about the horses at the barn, the workers, and the riders. He knew where all the horses should be at all times. He was the big brother of all the horses. He knew as soon as I pulled up in my car to the barn, he would come galloping to the fence and give me a huge neigh.
“I decided to write a book about this gentle giant to give children a view of how horses can be best friends with their owners and riders.”
Published by Fulton Books, Barbara Miller’s book is a beautiful celebration of the profound bond that can exist between horses and their humans, as well as a tribute to the titular gentle giant that captured the author’s heart. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring Miller’s story to life, “Wingo the Superhero” will help readers of all ages to learn about the joy and responsibilities of caring for a horse and the deep, emotional connections that can form between animals and people.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wingo the Superhero” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
