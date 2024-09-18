McKenzie Nelson’s New Book, "The Pregnancy Experience," Offers a No-Nonsense Guide Addressing the Mysteries and Misconceptions of Pregnancy and Childbirth
Brunswick, MD, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author McKenzie Nelson, has completed her most recent book, “The Pregnancy Experience”: a transformative guide designed to illuminate the often-misunderstood journey of pregnancy and childbirth, offering a clear, supportive roadmap for expecting mothers.
“In 2023, there were about 368,000 births daily in the world,” writes Nelson. “With today’s scientific competencies, every single one of those people was birthed by a woman. So why is there still so much mystery involved in the process? Your body is hardwired to do this, but that doesn’t mean you have any idea what you’re about to go through.”
The author continues, “We would never expect someone to go into a new job with little to no instruction. And when a new employee asks hard-hitting questions in detail and points out faults in the process for correction, we give them an award; we don’t pointedly avoid their questions and tell them this is how things are. So why are so many women expected to go into the hospital blind, not having any idea what to expect during their delivery besides you push and a baby pops out?
“You are going through a fast-paced, life-altering experience, so you need a fast-paced guide on what to expect for the near future and what you should know to expect from your body and mind during this wonderful experience. The birth of my child was fully worth everything I went through in this book; however, I could have experienced less fear, anxiety, and emotional strain with my husband during my pregnancy had I known what to expect and prepare for from preconception to post-birth normalcy.”
Published by Fulton Books, McKenzie Nelson’s book aims to reduce the fear, anxiety, and emotional strain associated with pregnancy. Drawing from her own experiences with pregnancy and motherhood, Nelson provides practical tips and emotional insights to equip readers with the knowledge they need to approach this life-altering experience with confidence and calm.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Pregnancy Experience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“In 2023, there were about 368,000 births daily in the world,” writes Nelson. “With today’s scientific competencies, every single one of those people was birthed by a woman. So why is there still so much mystery involved in the process? Your body is hardwired to do this, but that doesn’t mean you have any idea what you’re about to go through.”
The author continues, “We would never expect someone to go into a new job with little to no instruction. And when a new employee asks hard-hitting questions in detail and points out faults in the process for correction, we give them an award; we don’t pointedly avoid their questions and tell them this is how things are. So why are so many women expected to go into the hospital blind, not having any idea what to expect during their delivery besides you push and a baby pops out?
“You are going through a fast-paced, life-altering experience, so you need a fast-paced guide on what to expect for the near future and what you should know to expect from your body and mind during this wonderful experience. The birth of my child was fully worth everything I went through in this book; however, I could have experienced less fear, anxiety, and emotional strain with my husband during my pregnancy had I known what to expect and prepare for from preconception to post-birth normalcy.”
Published by Fulton Books, McKenzie Nelson’s book aims to reduce the fear, anxiety, and emotional strain associated with pregnancy. Drawing from her own experiences with pregnancy and motherhood, Nelson provides practical tips and emotional insights to equip readers with the knowledge they need to approach this life-altering experience with confidence and calm.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Pregnancy Experience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories