Author Sylvia M Damaso’s New Book, "Deanna a Tiny Ant," Tells the Adorable Story of an Ant Who Sets Off on Her Own to See the World But Soon Finds Herself Hopelessly Lost
Recent release “Deanna A Tiny Ant” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sylvia M Damaso is a captivating and heartfelt story that follows Deanna, a tiny ant with big dreams of exploring the world outside her home. When she finally ventures outside, Deanna soon becomes lost and worries that she might never get home to her mother and grandmother again.
New York, NY, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sylvia M Damaso, a Brooklyn native who enjoys the beach, bike riding, horses, reading, and crocheting, has completed her new book, “Deanna A Tiny Ant”: a charming story that centers around a tiny ant who longs to explore the world on her own, and sets off on an adventure to do so despite her mother’s warnings.
“Deanna is a tiny ant who is not allowed to play outside the house because she is a tiny ant,” writes Sylvia. “She lives with her Mom Ant and Nana Ant. Read along about what happens when Deanna makes a plan and finally goes outside on her own.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sylvia M Damaso’s engaging tale is the author’s debut novel and is inspired by the author’s passion for writing children’s books. With colorful artwork to help bring Sylvia’s story to list, “Deanna A Tiny Ant” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of your readers, inviting them to revisit this delightful adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Deanna A Tiny Ant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
