Author Sylvia M Damaso’s New Book, "Deanna a Tiny Ant," Tells the Adorable Story of an Ant Who Sets Off on Her Own to See the World But Soon Finds Herself Hopelessly Lost

Recent release “Deanna A Tiny Ant” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sylvia M Damaso is a captivating and heartfelt story that follows Deanna, a tiny ant with big dreams of exploring the world outside her home. When she finally ventures outside, Deanna soon becomes lost and worries that she might never get home to her mother and grandmother again.