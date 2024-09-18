Author James Millhouse’s New Book, "Of Darkness and Light," Delves Into the Harrowing Struggles of a Family in a Coal Mining Town Amidst War and Betrayal

Recent release “Of Darkness and Light” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Millhouse follows the Spurgeon family’s journey from a coal mining town plagued by violence to newfound prosperity in wartime Charleston. As they grapple with past injustices and present-day dangers, their lives intertwine with deceit, forbidden love, and a quest for redemption that tests their very souls.