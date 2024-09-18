Author James Millhouse’s New Book, "Of Darkness and Light," Delves Into the Harrowing Struggles of a Family in a Coal Mining Town Amidst War and Betrayal
Recent release “Of Darkness and Light” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Millhouse follows the Spurgeon family’s journey from a coal mining town plagued by violence to newfound prosperity in wartime Charleston. As they grapple with past injustices and present-day dangers, their lives intertwine with deceit, forbidden love, and a quest for redemption that tests their very souls.
Covington, KY, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Millhouse, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as a veteran of the US Army who attended Cleveland State College and Lee College, has completed his new book, “Of Darkness and Light”: a gripping historical fiction set against the backdrop of early 20th-century West Virginia and wartime Charleston that explores themes of violence, redemption, and the relentless pursuit of justice.
“The past can be a cruel specter, and for young Darius Spurgeon, it returns in spades,” writes Millhouse. “Living under the iron hand of the company-hired Baldwin Detective Agency in the coal mining town of Paint Creek, West Virginia, striking miners persevere amid horrific violence. After the murder of Darius’s irresponsible father, a suspected double informant, at the hands of Baldwin thugs, the strikers go on full alert. Fearing further reprisal, the Spurgeon family—Darius; his mother, Hannah; and little sister, Miriam—flee by train.
“Five years later, with the nation cast into a world war, the Spurgeons have met with good fortune. Hannah has reunited with old flame Fulton Sharp, now a multimillionaire industrialist, in Charleston. When a local newspaper feature their rags-to-riches story, the Baldwins get nervous, fearing it will become a damning account of their many atrocities, and take residence nearby with sinister aims.
“Complicating matters are Fulton’s suspicious international adventures that draw the scrutiny of the government, that and stepson Darius’s embarrassing public delinquency with his socialite, feminist girlfriend, April.
“This is an unforgettable tale of a family’s wartime sacrifices and infighting, a drama of unbridled infidelity and forbidden passion, and each learn in their own way the ultimate cost of redemption.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Millhouse’s enthralling tale presents a vivid portrait of a time rife with turmoil and examines how personal and societal conflicts collide in a world where the past and present are inextricably linked. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Of Darkness and Light” is set to captivate readers with each turn of the page, offering a poignant reflection on the sacrifices made in the quest for a better life and the personal costs of overcoming darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Of Darkness and Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
