Author Jeff Jackson’s New Book, "Tomorrow Is Beautiful," is a Faith-Based Read That Explores the Timeless Presence of God Through Personal Journeys and Ordinary Lives
Recent release “Tomorrow Is Beautiful” from Covenant Books author Jeff Jackson invites readers to embark on a compelling exploration of God’s active role in today’s world. Through personal stories and real-life experiences, Jackson reveals how God uses ordinary people to forge meaningful relationships and demonstrate His presence beyond the pages of ancient scriptures.
White Stone, VA, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Jackson, an ordained elder in the Church of the Nazarene who currently resides with his wife, Angie, in Virginia, has completed his new book, “Tomorrow Is Beautiful”: a thought-provoking work that delves into the question of whether God is still active and present in the world today, or if He remains a figure confined to the pages of history.
Over the years, author Jeff Jackson has served in a number of capacities for the church, including as volunteer Work & Witness co-coordinator for the Horn of Africa field and the South Asia field. He has also served as an ambassador for the JESUS Film and has been on over one hundred mission trips.
In “Tomorrow Is Beautiful,” author Jeff Jackson takes readers on a series of enlightening personal journeys that illuminate the lengths to which God goes to establish and maintain a relationship with people from all walks of life. The book is a testament to the idea that God's presence and actions are not limited by time or location, but rather, are actively woven into the fabric of contemporary life.
“You will be introduced to a ministry tool called the JESUS Film and its effect globally,” writes Jackson. “Questions that are often raised are, ‘Why do you have to personally take the JESUS Film equipment to other countries? Can’t you just ship it there?’ Reasonable questions that can be answered with, ‘It’s illegal in many of these countries, and other countries are so corrupt that the equipment would never be delivered, or a payoff to release it would be double or triple the value of the equipment.’ That’s why we take it.
“You’ll also be introduced to something called Work & Witness. It’s a program through the Church of the Nazarene where a group of volunteers will travel overseas to help construct any structures like houses, churches, schools, etc. in communities in need. This has been a highly effective ministry over the years of combining faith with works and has changed the lives of thousands.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeff Jackson’s new book offers readers a refreshing perspective on faith and spirituality, emphasizing that God’s relationship with humanity is an ongoing and evolving reality. By sharing real-life stories of how ordinary people experience and respond to God’s presence, Jackson provides a hopeful and inspiring message for those seeking to understand the relevance of divine intervention in their own lives.
Readers can purchase “Tomorrow Is Beautiful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Over the years, author Jeff Jackson has served in a number of capacities for the church, including as volunteer Work & Witness co-coordinator for the Horn of Africa field and the South Asia field. He has also served as an ambassador for the JESUS Film and has been on over one hundred mission trips.
In “Tomorrow Is Beautiful,” author Jeff Jackson takes readers on a series of enlightening personal journeys that illuminate the lengths to which God goes to establish and maintain a relationship with people from all walks of life. The book is a testament to the idea that God's presence and actions are not limited by time or location, but rather, are actively woven into the fabric of contemporary life.
“You will be introduced to a ministry tool called the JESUS Film and its effect globally,” writes Jackson. “Questions that are often raised are, ‘Why do you have to personally take the JESUS Film equipment to other countries? Can’t you just ship it there?’ Reasonable questions that can be answered with, ‘It’s illegal in many of these countries, and other countries are so corrupt that the equipment would never be delivered, or a payoff to release it would be double or triple the value of the equipment.’ That’s why we take it.
“You’ll also be introduced to something called Work & Witness. It’s a program through the Church of the Nazarene where a group of volunteers will travel overseas to help construct any structures like houses, churches, schools, etc. in communities in need. This has been a highly effective ministry over the years of combining faith with works and has changed the lives of thousands.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeff Jackson’s new book offers readers a refreshing perspective on faith and spirituality, emphasizing that God’s relationship with humanity is an ongoing and evolving reality. By sharing real-life stories of how ordinary people experience and respond to God’s presence, Jackson provides a hopeful and inspiring message for those seeking to understand the relevance of divine intervention in their own lives.
Readers can purchase “Tomorrow Is Beautiful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories