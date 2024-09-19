Author Diane Wiedemann’s New Book, “Made in His Image: Part Two: Healing Is a Process,” is a Transformative Journey Into Divine Healing and Personal Restoration

Recent release “Made in His Image: Part Two: Healing Is a Process” from Covenant Books author Diane Wiedemann is a deeply personal narrative of divine healing and spiritual transformation. Drawing from her own experiences and revelations, Wiedemann reveals how God’s presence serves as a witness and healer in her life.