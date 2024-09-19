Author Diane Wiedemann’s New Book, “Made in His Image: Part Two: Healing Is a Process,” is a Transformative Journey Into Divine Healing and Personal Restoration
Recent release “Made in His Image: Part Two: Healing Is a Process” from Covenant Books author Diane Wiedemann is a deeply personal narrative of divine healing and spiritual transformation. Drawing from her own experiences and revelations, Wiedemann reveals how God’s presence serves as a witness and healer in her life.
Manchester, TN, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diane Wiedemann, a single mom of six adult children who lives in Middle Tennessee and has worked as an occupational therapist for thirty-five-plus years, has completed her new book, “Made in His Image: Part Two: Healing Is a Process”: an enlightening continuation of the author’s journey of personal and divine healing, offering readers a heartfelt exploration of faith, recovery, and the transformative power of God's presence.
“My first therapist told me I needed a witness, and here on this date, 25 September 2022, the Lord spoke unto me that He was, in fact, the first witness to my story, and He then witnessed my story back unto me,” writes Wiedemann. “He then did compel me to write first for the healing of myself and then for the healing of others, so they, in turn, can witness to others the power and healing contained within God-therapy that was first given unto me and is now available for all who have need, which means you, for that’s how much He loves all of us to His glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane Wiedemann’s new book illustrates how God’s therapeutic presence can bring about profound restoration, serving not only as a personal account of divine intervention but also as a resource for those seeking spiritual healing and a closer relationship with God. Through sharing her story, Wiedemann hopes to encourage individuals to embrace the healing power of God and to witness the transformative effects of divine therapy in their lives.
Readers can purchase “Made in His Image: Part Two: Healing Is a Process” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“My first therapist told me I needed a witness, and here on this date, 25 September 2022, the Lord spoke unto me that He was, in fact, the first witness to my story, and He then witnessed my story back unto me,” writes Wiedemann. “He then did compel me to write first for the healing of myself and then for the healing of others, so they, in turn, can witness to others the power and healing contained within God-therapy that was first given unto me and is now available for all who have need, which means you, for that’s how much He loves all of us to His glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane Wiedemann’s new book illustrates how God’s therapeutic presence can bring about profound restoration, serving not only as a personal account of divine intervention but also as a resource for those seeking spiritual healing and a closer relationship with God. Through sharing her story, Wiedemann hopes to encourage individuals to embrace the healing power of God and to witness the transformative effects of divine therapy in their lives.
Readers can purchase “Made in His Image: Part Two: Healing Is a Process” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories