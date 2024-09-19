Author Diane Wiedemann’s New Book, “Made in His Image: Part One: Where It All Began,” Delves Into Divine Healing and Personal Transformation Through God-Therapy
Recent release “Made in His Image: Part One: Where It All Began” from Covenant Books author Diane Wiedemann offers a deeply personal and transformative journey through divine healing. Inspired by her own experiences and guided by faith, Wiedemann explores the profound impact of God-therapy on personal growth and healing.
Manchester, TN, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diane Wiedemann, a single mother of six adult children, as well as an occupational therapist of more than thirty-five years, has completed her new book, “Made in His Image: Part One: Where It All Began”: a compelling memoir that delves into the profound healing and personal growth that comes through divine intervention and God-therapy.
“My first therapist told me I needed a witness, and here this date, 25 September 2022, the Lord spoke unto me that He was, in fact, the first witness to my story, and as He then witnessed my story back unto me,” writes Wiedemann. “He then did compel me to write first for the healing of myself and then for the healing of others so they, in turn, can witness to others the power and healing contained within God-therapy that was first given unto me and is now available for all who have need, which means you, for that’s how much He loves all of us to His glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane Wiedemann’s new book serves as both a personal memoir and a guide to understanding the transformative power of divine healing. Candid and emotionally stirring, Wiedemann’s heartfelt account offers insights into the divine process of healing and the power of spiritual witness. By sharing her own story, Wiedemann aims to provide readers with the tools and inspiration needed to embark on their own paths of spiritual and personal growth.
Readers can purchase “Made in His Image: Part One: Where It All Began” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
