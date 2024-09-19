Author Diane Wiedemann’s New Book, “Made in His Image: Part One: Where It All Began,” Delves Into Divine Healing and Personal Transformation Through God-Therapy

Recent release “Made in His Image: Part One: Where It All Began” from Covenant Books author Diane Wiedemann offers a deeply personal and transformative journey through divine healing. Inspired by her own experiences and guided by faith, Wiedemann explores the profound impact of God-therapy on personal growth and healing.