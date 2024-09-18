Author Samantha Lee’s New Book, "The Big Snuggle Bed," is a Heartwarming Bedtime Tale Celebrating the Joyful Bond Between Mother and Children Through Whimsy and Rhyme
Recent release “The Big Snuggle Bed” from Page Publishing author Samantha Lee is a captivating tale where a mother thinks back to the tender moments she has shared with her children while snuggling in her big snuggle bed. From watching movies to witnessing the sunrise, this charming bedtime story, filled with whimsy and rhyme, captures the magic of familial love and cherished memories.
New York, NY, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Samantha Lee, who holds a master’s degree from Walden University in Elementary Reading and Literacy and is currently working towards her certification in Secondary English through the University of Wyoming, has completed her new book, “The Big Snuggle Bed”: a delightful tale that invites readers into a world of warmth and affection that celebrates the precious moments shared between a mother and her children.
In "The Big Snuggle Bed," Lee paints a vivid portrait of familial love and togetherness, highlighting the simple yet profound experiences that shape childhood memories. From cozy movie nights to watching the sunrise or stargazing under the night sky, each page brims with the magic of shared moments and the bond that ties a family together.
“Watching movies, the sun rise, or stars in the sky... With whimsy and rhyme, this bedtime story describes realistic memories made between a mother and her children in ‘The Big Snuggle Bed,’” writes Lee.
Published by Page Publishing, Samantha Lee’s riveting story is about the magic of ordinary moments and the extraordinary love that binds mothers and their children, serving as a celebration of the small joys in life and the profound connections families can share. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Ashley Mckenzie, “The Big Snuggle Bed” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, delivering an unforgettable experience that families will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Big Snuggle Bed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
