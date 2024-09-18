Author Fred Miller’s New Book, "Spirit Con Science," is a Thought-Provoking Memoir That Discusses the Author’s Life Experiences and Views on the Human Spirit
Recent release “Spirit Con Science” from Page Publishing author Fred Miller is an thought-provoking and engaging work that encourages inquiring readers to open their minds to different ways of looking at the world.
St. Louis, MO, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fred Miller, eighty-one years old, has completed his new book, “Spirit Con Science”: an intriguing narrative that explores the concept of human emotion and intelligence.
Author Fred Miller has been a motorcycle rider for over fifty years. They were his first love. He is six foot two, with a full beard. Even though he has very close friends, he has always been a loner.
Miller writes, “The human body was endowed with a brain, and the spirit was endowed with the mind. As the intelligence, we are taught to embrace one and ignore the other. We, as the intelligence, embrace knowledge and understanding of the brain. There is very little or no interest in the knowledge and understanding of the mind. We conceived of the of and about; many have not been able to see the distinction between the two. If the human body could function on its own, why does it need or require the mind and spirit?”
Published by Page Publishing, Fred Miller’s unique and thoughtful work encourages readers to question their preconceived notions of the world and humanity.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Spirit Con Science” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Fred Miller has been a motorcycle rider for over fifty years. They were his first love. He is six foot two, with a full beard. Even though he has very close friends, he has always been a loner.
Miller writes, “The human body was endowed with a brain, and the spirit was endowed with the mind. As the intelligence, we are taught to embrace one and ignore the other. We, as the intelligence, embrace knowledge and understanding of the brain. There is very little or no interest in the knowledge and understanding of the mind. We conceived of the of and about; many have not been able to see the distinction between the two. If the human body could function on its own, why does it need or require the mind and spirit?”
Published by Page Publishing, Fred Miller’s unique and thoughtful work encourages readers to question their preconceived notions of the world and humanity.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Spirit Con Science” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories