Author J.R. Mitchell Fletcher’s New Book, "The Christmas Killer," is a Thriller Mystery That Follows a Detective’s Investigation Into a Small Town’s Bloody Holiday Season

Recent release “The Christmas Killer” from Page Publishing author J.R. Mitchell Fletcher follows detective Jock Mitchell, who faces his darkest challenge yet in the small town of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Amidst the festive cheer of December, a chilling murderer known as the Christmas Killer begins a brutal spree that only Mitchell will be able to put a stop to.