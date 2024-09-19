Author J.R. Mitchell Fletcher’s New Book, "The Christmas Killer," is a Thriller Mystery That Follows a Detective’s Investigation Into a Small Town’s Bloody Holiday Season
Recent release “The Christmas Killer” from Page Publishing author J.R. Mitchell Fletcher follows detective Jock Mitchell, who faces his darkest challenge yet in the small town of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Amidst the festive cheer of December, a chilling murderer known as the Christmas Killer begins a brutal spree that only Mitchell will be able to put a stop to.
Fredericksburg, VA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.R. Mitchell Fletcher, who holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Bowie State University who has served as a project manager for Electronic Data Systems, Ross Perot’s company, and he also served as the city manager for Glenarden, Maryland, has completed his new book, “The Christmas Killer”: a chilling and suspenseful novel that weaves a gripping narrative of murder, suspense, and a detective's struggle for redemption.
“Detective Jock Mitchell, after serving eight years in the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department (DCPD), left DCPD to pursue a career as a homicide detective,” writes Fletcher. “He landed in the historic city of Fredericksburg, Virginia, with his wife, Latisha. After being named the sheriff department’s only homicide detective, his work was largely relegated to solving B&Es and robberies. Detective Mitchell hadn’t found the fulfillment he sought. On a cold winter morning in December, Detective Mitchell found himself at the center of a brutal and terrifying killing. Little did he know, it was just the beginning of a killing spree. How many would face the killer’s wrath before he was caught, if ever? As the bodies piled up, the city desired a festive Christmas and holiday season, but the killer, aptly named the Christmas Killer, desired revenge and was killing the season’s holiday business. The inexperienced detective had no answers, only victims. Was he really cut out to be a homicide detective?”
Published by Page Publishing, J.R. Mitchell Fletcher’s enthralling tale was partly inspired by the author’s younger brother, Detective Robert Mitchell, of the DCPD, and serves as an exploration of courage, perseverance, and the true meaning of justice. Fans of psychological thrillers and crime fiction will find themselves engrossed in Fletcher’s expertly crafted world, where each turn of the page brings new twists and surprises that will shock readers right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Christmas Killer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
