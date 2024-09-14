Thehiz Releases New Single "better," an Indie Synth-Pop Track with Themes of Resilience
Thehiz has released "better," an energetic indie synth-pop tune. The song combines upbeat melodies with sarcastic optimism, dealing with themes of rejection and resilience.
Washington, DC, September 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thehiz has unveiled "better," a dynamic indie synth-pop track featuring synth-heavy sounds fused with early 2000s pop rock influences. The song explores themes of rejection and personal resilience, delivering a confident message of moving forward despite setbacks. With its synth-driven style, "better" is reminiscent of the sonic landscapes found in music by artists like M83.
This release follows Thehiz's recent distribution deal with 16 Entertainment LLC, a company dedicated to supporting independent artists by providing streamlined access to global music platforms. Led by music executive Alex Wilhelm, 16 Entertainment supports a diverse roster that includes talents like Hotel Ugly, TV Girl, and Violent Vira.
Additionally, Thehiz's track "Payday" was recently featured on the opening night of the 2024 Sunday Night Football.
"better" is now available on all major streaming platforms. For updates on Thehiz's latest projects, follow him on social media.
