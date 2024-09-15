Messages from Spirit Event with Psychic Medium Victor Paruta
Renowned Psychic Medium Victor Paruta brings his presentation, Messages from Loved Ones in Spirit, to Gulfport, Florida, for those wishing to communicate with lost family and friends.
Gulfport, FL, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, October 5, 2024, Psychic Medium Victor Paruta will host an intimate evening of psychic readings and messages from Spirit during his interactive show at historic Scout Hall, located at 5315 28th Ave. S., Gulfport, Florida 33707, from 7 pm - 8:30 pm.
Join Psychic Medium Victor Paruta for a fun and interactive event, filled with readings, stories and Q & A. Be swept away by his validated messages from Spirit in an uplifting atmosphere. Connect with lost family and friends and treasure the continued communication and comfort from your loved ones. To be part of the audience, tickets are available on Eventbrite. Limited number of seats available. Tickets are offered on a pre-sale basis only.
About Victor Paruta
As seen on ABC's The View, The List, George Noory's Beyond Belief and more, Psychic Medium Victor Paruta is a highly sought-after medium for his "mysteriously accurate and compelling readings." (Cincinnati Magazine) For over three decades, Victor has dedicated his life to paranormal practice through mediumship, clairvoyance, psychometry, tarot and paranormal investigating. His desire to help and comfort individuals who have lost loved ones is evident with each communication from Spirit.
Teri Brunton
727-410-5328
victorparuta.com
