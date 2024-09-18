FlexTouch Unveils Industry-Leading Narrow Border Metal Mesh Sensor Technology for Superior Display Performance
San Jose, CA, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FlexTouch, a pioneer in the touchscreen technology industry, is proud to announce a significant advancement in metal mesh sensor technology. Their latest innovation allows for the implementation of narrower borders on a range of devices, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Specifically, FlexTouch can now achieve an impressive 8/8 μm border traces for smartphones and 10/10 μm for tablets and laptops. This breakthrough results in a higher screen-to-body ratio and a larger display area, providing an improved visual experience and a sleeker final product.
In addition, FlexTouch has developed innovative technology that enables even narrower bonding borders, further increasing screen ratios. This advancement also leads to a thinner stack structure, simplifies the bonding process, and reduces overall costs.
Esat Yilmaz, the Chief Technology Officer at FlexTouch, commented, “As the demand for narrow borders without compromising performance continues to rise, FlexTouch has positioned itself as a leader in the industry. Our innovation meets the needs of the growing market, striving for the perfect balance between functionality and design.”
About FlexTouch:
FlexTouch is a leading provider of advanced touchscreen solutions, specializing in metal mesh sensor technology that sets new industry standards for touch performance. Our commitment to innovation drives us to develop products that offer superior functionality, cost efficiency, and design flexibility.
