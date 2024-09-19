Mary O’Farrell’s Newly Released “My Journey of Love, Loss and Acceptance and Questions Without Answers” is an Inspiring Memoir of Grief and Healing
“My Journey of Love, Loss and Acceptance and Questions Without Answers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary O’Farrell is an evocative memoir that explores themes of grief, faith, and personal healing following the loss of a beloved spouse.
New York, NY, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey of Love, Loss and Acceptance and Questions Without Answers” a heartfelt and introspective narrative. “My Journey of Love, Loss and Acceptance and Questions Without Answers” is the creation of published author, Mary O’Farrell, a woman who lost her beloved husband, Michael, in the 56th year of their life together. She wrote this manuscript in an attempt to understand all the different emotions that overcame her during the initial stages of her grief. She also shares how she looked for comfort in the pages of a bible, and how her research started to lessen the depth of her grief and enabled her to realize that sometimes asking questions is not a bad thing.
O’Farrell shares, “'My Journey of Love, Loss and Acceptance And Questions Without Answers' is a story about the death of a loving, and much loved, husband and the myriad emotions that the author went through during the subsequent weeks and months of his passing.
“She sought comfort for her bereavement in the pages of the bible and part of this manuscript describes the research she undertook of some of its passages. This work allowed her mind to stray from her grief, and, eventually over time, led her to peace and acceptance as she once again recalled what Dr. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross had said:
“'Death is simply the shedding of the physical body like the butterfly shedding its cocoon. It is a transition to a higher state of consciousness where you continue to perceive, to understand, to laugh, and to be able to grow.'"
If you, or someone you know, has found comfort from reading this story, I hope you will consider supporting Mercy Ships Canada, 3318 Oak St. Unit 5, Victoria, BC V8X 1R1 phone 1 + (250) 381-2160, whose website is www.mercyships.ca or the American Mercy Ships organization at P.O. Box 1930, Garden Valley, Texas 75771, whose website is www.mercyships.org.
These amazing floating hospitals bring much needed free surgical and medical care to the poorest of the poor suffering in Africa. The members of the medical teams pay their own way on the ships and donate their expertise free of charge. They truly are angels from God who deserve all the help possible to do their incredible work.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary O’Farrell’s new book is a poignant exploration of the journey through grief and the search for spiritual solace.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey of Love, Loss and Acceptance and Questions Without Answers” online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey of Love, Loss and Acceptance and Questions Without Answers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
