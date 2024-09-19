Jeanie Traub ND, NHC’s Newly Released “THE HEALING GIFT: DEFEATING CANCER” is an Empowering Spiritual Journey to Overcoming Illness
“THE HEALING GIFT: DEFEATING CANCER” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanie Traub ND, NHC is an inspiring narrative that blends faith, personal experience, and naturopathic wisdom to offer hope and guidance to those battling cancer and other serious illnesses.
Canon City, CO, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “THE HEALING GIFT: DEFEATING CANCER”: a profound and uplifting guide that merges spiritual insights with practical health advice. “THE HEALING GIFT: DEFEATING CANCER” is the creation of published author, Jeanie Traub ND, NHC, an internationally known natural health consultant, naturopathic doctor, speaker, author, and ordained minister. She has dedicated her studies to specializing in orthomolecular nutrition to help her clients achieve better health.
Traub shares, “God hates cancer, sickness, and disease!
“In this powerful and anointed book, Jeanie Traub opens up her personal spiritual journey through a diagnosis of terminal cancer.
“Her faith, relationship with Jesus, and determination brought her to her healing.
This book will impact and change your life. It is written to set God’s people free from the devastating pain and loss that cancer, sickness, and disease cause.
“Jeanie explains the life-changing lessons she learned while walking out her healing.
“This book will inspire the reader to draw closer to Jesus, learn about the care of their body, and understand how magnificently God has created them.
“YOU ARE A MIRACLE!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanie Traub ND, NHC’s new book provides readers with a unique blend of spiritual encouragement and naturopathic principles, offering a comprehensive approach to health and healing.
Consumers can purchase “THE HEALING GIFT: DEFEATING CANCER” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE HEALING GIFT: DEFEATING CANCER,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
