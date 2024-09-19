Mike Boyd’s Newly Released "Cult Candy" is a Compelling Exploration of Cult Influence and Healing
“Cult Candy: Offering Understanding, Hope, and Healing for Those Taken In by These Masters of Spiritual Deceit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Boyd is a powerful narrative that explores the psychological and emotional manipulation within cults, providing readers with insights into recovery and healing from spiritual abuse.
New Castle, CA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Cult Candy: Offering Understanding, Hope, and Healing for Those Taken In by These Masters of Spiritual Deceit”: an eye-opening and deeply personal account that examines the tactics used by cults to manipulate their followers. “Cult Candy: Offering Understanding, Hope, and Healing for Those Taken In by These Masters of Spiritual Deceit” is the creation of published author, Mike Boyd, a long-term resident of Northern California and Central Virginia, has been married for thirty-two years and is a father of three and a grandfather. He is also an avid skier, golfer, pickleball player, biker, and drummer. He has loved to share his passions with friends and family since escaping his cult experience. In his book, he shares his story while also bringing hope to the hurting and education to those interested in learning more about cults.
Boyd shares, “From personal experience, Mike uncovers and reveals the sweet strategies that cults use to lure in their prey. When faced with great disappointment, family pressure, loss, grief, and so forth, we are all at risk of taking in the candy.
“To provide hope, help, and healing for those whose lives have been impacted and spiritually torn apart through involvement with cult activity, Mike ultimately provides hope through a twelve-step process.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Boyd’s new book delivers a gripping blend of personal testimony, analysis, and guidance for anyone touched by the devastating effects of cult dynamics. It aims to educate and offer solace to those grappling with spiritual manipulation.
Consumers can purchase “Cult Candy: Offering Understanding, Hope, and Healing for Those Taken In by These Masters of Spiritual Deceit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cult Candy: Offering Understanding, Hope, and Healing for Those Taken In by These Masters of Spiritual Deceit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
