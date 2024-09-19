Carol H. Lacy’s Newly Released “Jesus is the Amen: A Collection of Poetry and Prose with Drawings By Carol H. Lacy” is a Thoughtful Exploration of Faith
“Jesus is the Amen: A Collection of Poetry and Prose with Drawings By Carol H. Lacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol H. Lacy is an inspiring compilation that delves into Christian themes, exploring God's promises, human redemption, and the intersection of faith and art.
Germantown, TN, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus is the Amen: A Collection of Poetry and Prose with Drawings By Carol H. Lacy”: a reflective and spiritually profound work that offers readers a journey through faith, redemption, and the beauty of God's creation. “Jesus is the Amen: A Collection of Poetry and Prose with Drawings By Carol H. Lacy” is the creation of published author, Carol H. Lacy, who received a BA from Stetson University, summa cum laude, with a major in English Literature. She was awarded a Southern Teachers Fellowship and a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship. She received an MA in Literature from the University of North Carolina and had a second year of graduate study in literature at the University of Virginia. She taught at St. Mary’s Episcopal school for girls in Memphis for twenty years, for most of that time she taught advanced placement English, being named Teacher of the Year and receiving the prestigious Gold Cross. While at St. Mary’s she received two National Endowment in the Humanities grants, one to study Herman Melville at Hofstra University on Long Island and one to study Fyodor Dostoyevsky.
Lacy shares, “This book contains some of the poems, prose, and drawings Carol Lacy has done over the years. As the title of the book indicates, these poems, prose writings, and drawings have a Christian theme: that all of God's promises have been or will be accomplished by his incarnate son, Jesus.
“Chapter One contains ten poems. The first four poems are about God's creation of human persons and their environment and about God's purposes for human persons. The next three poems are about the fall of human persons into disobedience and rebellion. The final three poems are about God's redemption from this fall.
“Chapter Two contains five prose pieces. The first two are introductions to and interpretations of two important books of the Old Testament:Job and Isaiah, the third is a reflection on Jesus as the ultimate source and inspiration of all art, the fourth is an presentation and interpretation of Gerard Manley Hopkins' poem, 'The Leaden Echo and the Golden Echo,' the fifth is a chapel talk Carol prepared for the graduating class of 2020.
“Chapter Three contains three poems about Carol's extended family.
“Chapter Four contains ten drawings by Carol.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol H. Lacy’s new book is an enriching exploration of the Christian faith, offering readers a collection of writings and drawings that invite deep reflection on God's promises, human experience, and the redemptive power of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus is the Amen: A Collection of Poetry and Prose with Drawings By Carol H. Lacy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus is the Amen: A Collection of Poetry and Prose with Drawings By Carol H. Lacy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
