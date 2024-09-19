Michelle Martin’s Newly Released “Shed: One woman’s journey from being her old-self to becoming her God-self” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Redemption
“Shed: One woman’s journey from being her old-self to becoming her God-self” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Martin is a compelling memoir of personal transformation, exploring themes of despair, redemption, and spiritual awakening.
Bel Air, MD, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Shed: One woman’s journey from being her old-self to becoming her God-self”: powerful and deeply personal account of a woman’s journey through darkness into the light of God’s grace. “Shed” is the creation of published author, Michelle Martin, a native of Arkansas, now living in Maryland. She is married to Aaron, has four adult children, one teenage stepdaughter, two dogs, and one granddog. After leaving her twenty-five-year career in physical therapy, she became a real estate agent in Virginia and Maryland.
Martin shares, “Shed is a modern-day prodigal-daughter story defining true darkness and despair, then transferring her soul into God’s redemptive power to reveal beauty and hope from under the muck.
“Darkness. I can describe its very essence because I was there. Hopelessness had a name it repeatedly uttered. The name was mine. The day I unexpectedly crumbled, my arm reaching up, against my will, heaven reached back. He broke my darkness, cut my chains, and sent me on a thrilling journey of freedom, saving, self-discovery, intriguing miracles, grace, hope, and life.
“Shed illustrates the depths of my personal mistakes including a teen pregnancy, two failed marriages, three DWIs, two very unusual court cases (one being involved in the middle of a military cover-up), abuse, infidelity, losing custody of my children, alcohol abuse. Absolute brokenness. It sounds like a HBO movie, but it is all true. I lived it.
“In the midst of lying on my floor begging death to steal me, Shed was born. I had never truly believed the Holy Spirit existed until I had no choice but to meet him. As my story unfolds, the gentle swaying of God begins to emerge a distinct change in me. Emotion spurring words and images bring despair and saving to life.
“Shed calls to other women experiencing life’s destruction and is questioning, 'Am I worth saving?' 'Have I ruined my entire existence?' 'Will God intervene?' 'Does he even exist?' Through complete transparency of what you read, you are able to live in the life of the saving you are desperately looking for as you doubt the capability of it transferring into your own world. However, the distinctive images brought to life in the words you have soaked in allow you to surrender to possibilities you have only mildly hoped for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Martin’s new book is an evocative narrative of personal redemption, illustrating how faith can transform even the most shattered lives into a testament of God’s boundless love and mercy.
Consumers can purchase “Shed: One woman’s journey from being her old-self to becoming her God-self” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shed: One woman’s journey from being her old-self to becoming her God-self,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
