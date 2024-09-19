R.C. Robinson’s Newly Released “A Rai of Sunshine: Starting a New School” Spreads a Message of Encouragement and Compassion

“A Rai of Sunshine: Starting a New School” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.C. Robinson is a delightful children's book that follows Rai, a bright and friendly character, as he embarks on a new school adventure. Through Rai's journey, young readers learn valuable lessons about kindness, bravery, and the power of positivity.