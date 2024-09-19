R.C. Robinson’s Newly Released “A Rai of Sunshine: Starting a New School” Spreads a Message of Encouragement and Compassion
“A Rai of Sunshine: Starting a New School” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.C. Robinson is a delightful children's book that follows Rai, a bright and friendly character, as he embarks on a new school adventure. Through Rai's journey, young readers learn valuable lessons about kindness, bravery, and the power of positivity.
New York, NY, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Rai of Sunshine: Starting a New School”: a story that proves kindness and a positive attitude can brighten any situation. “A Rai of Sunshine: Starting a New School” is the creation of published author, R.C. Robinson, a dedicated mother of three with a passion for youth development and empowerment.
Robinson shares, “New places can sometimes be unnerving for many of us. Starting a new school can be scary. Rai learns the importance of being kind. Letting your light shine can make all the difference!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.C. Robinson’s new book is a heartwarming tale that encourages children to embrace new experiences with courage and kindness. With colorful illustrations and relatable characters, this book is perfect for young readers embarking on their own school adventures.
Consumers can purchase “A Rai of Sunshine: Starting a New School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Rai of Sunshine: Starting a New School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
