Stephen Lau’s Newly Released “Living by Faith Is Living in Miracles” Offers an Inspiring Journey and an Empowering Message
“Living by Faith Is Living in Miracles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen Lau is an inspirational book that encourages readers to embrace faith as a pathway to experiencing miraculous moments in everyday life.
Cary, NC, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Living by Faith Is Living in Miracles”: a thoughtful exploration of faith and miracles in everyday life. “Living by Faith Is Living in Miracles” is the creation of published author, Stephen Lau, who was born in Hong Kong. He received his education in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Drawing and writing are his passions in life. For decades, he has written books about human wisdom and spiritual wisdom in everyday life and living. He is now living in the United States.
Lau shares, “This book is about living by faith in this secular world as if everything is a miracle. The content is based on the author’s own life experiences as well as those of others reported in the news. The objective is to show the importance of living by faith in everyday life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Lau’s new book invites readers to explore the transformative power of faith, offering insights and examples that demonstrate the miraculous possibilities of a faith-filled life.
Consumers can purchase “Living by Faith Is Living in Miracles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living by Faith Is Living in Miracles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
