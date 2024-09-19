Kenneth Jason Garrett’s New Book, "Sisters of Sinn," is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around a Quiet Farm Town That Becomes Upended by One Family’s Dark Secrets
Potomac, IL, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenneth Jason Garrett, a native of Hoopeston, Illinois who enjoys listening to music and watching movies, has completed his most recent book, “Sisters of Sinn”: a thrilling and atmospheric tale that delves into the heart of a seemingly peaceful farm town, revealing the sinister secrets that lie beneath its tranquil surface.
“Krexton was a simple farm town,” writes Kenneth. “A young couple, Jonny and Wednesday Sky, and their teenage daughter, Demitrica, moved into a two-story farmhouse. Demitrica discovered a room painted shut with a horrible past, but that was only the beginning of a dark sinister secret that lurked in the town of Krexton.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kenneth Jason Garrett’s book masterfully weaves together elements of suspense, mystery, and supernatural horror, crafting a story that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Combining its rich, atmospheric setting with a plot that twists and turns, “Sisters of Sinn” is set to become a favorite among fans of dark fiction and psychological thrillers.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Sisters of Sinn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
