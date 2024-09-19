Author Vanessa Sumlar’s New Book, "Write and Draw Your Own Poems," is a Book of Poems to Inspire Young Writers to Try Composing Poetry Themselves
Recent release “Write and Draw Your Own Poems” from Newman Springs Publishing author Vanessa Sumlar is a book aimed at younger children to expose them to poetry early and let them experiment on their own.
Orange Park, FL, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vanessa Sumlar, a former elementary teacher with a love for reading, writing, and drawing, has completed her new book, “Write and Draw Your Own Poems”: an educational book for young children who are interested in reading, to get a real understanding and experiment with poetry with light, fun, and colorful poems to capture their attention and get them interested in the voice, while also giving them a chance to write their own.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Vanessa Sumlar’s enthusiastic work seeks to engage with children’s innate creativity by giving them a space to express it whether it be writing their own poetry or even drawing a picture inspired by the works, children only need a little push to leap into creativity and this author seeks to foster that energy within them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Write and Draw Your Own Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Vanessa Sumlar’s enthusiastic work seeks to engage with children’s innate creativity by giving them a space to express it whether it be writing their own poetry or even drawing a picture inspired by the works, children only need a little push to leap into creativity and this author seeks to foster that energy within them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Write and Draw Your Own Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories