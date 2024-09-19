Author W.J. Shanabarger’s New Book, "Daddy, That’s a Big Fish," Follows a Playful Puppy and His Dad on an Exciting Day of Fun and Adventure
Recent release “Daddy, That’s a Big Fish” from Newman Springs Publishing author W.J. Shanabarger is an imaginative children’s story that takes young readers and listeners along for an unforgettable day of fishing with a sweet, playful puppy and his dad.
Ravenna, OH, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- W.J. Shanabarger, an army veteran, has completed his new book, “Daddy, That’s a Big Fish”: a fun-to-read children’s story that features memorable characters including Creed, the sweetest, most playful puppy in the neighborhood, Vybee, a pretty bluebird full of positive vibes, and Doji, an energetic chipmunk who is always ready for adventure.
Creed and his best friends anxiously await the most exciting day of their furry friend’s life and the adventure that’s in store.
Author W.J. Shanabarger writes, “Daddy pulls into a parking spot in front of a shallow river that runs just below a big, beautiful cliff with lots of pretty colors sparkling on the side as streams of sunlight peek through the leaves on the trees surrounding them. ‘Thank my puppy stars,’” says Creed. He is ready for a beautiful day by the water.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, W.J. Shanabarger’s whimsical tale follows Creed and his friends as they make new friends, reunite with old ones, and have a spectacular day of fishing and enjoying the outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Daddy, That’s a Big Fish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Creed and his best friends anxiously await the most exciting day of their furry friend’s life and the adventure that’s in store.
Author W.J. Shanabarger writes, “Daddy pulls into a parking spot in front of a shallow river that runs just below a big, beautiful cliff with lots of pretty colors sparkling on the side as streams of sunlight peek through the leaves on the trees surrounding them. ‘Thank my puppy stars,’” says Creed. He is ready for a beautiful day by the water.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, W.J. Shanabarger’s whimsical tale follows Creed and his friends as they make new friends, reunite with old ones, and have a spectacular day of fishing and enjoying the outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Daddy, That’s a Big Fish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories