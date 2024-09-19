Author W.J. Shanabarger’s New Book, "Daddy, That’s a Big Fish," Follows a Playful Puppy and His Dad on an Exciting Day of Fun and Adventure

Recent release “Daddy, That’s a Big Fish” from Newman Springs Publishing author W.J. Shanabarger is an imaginative children’s story that takes young readers and listeners along for an unforgettable day of fishing with a sweet, playful puppy and his dad.