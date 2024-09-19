Author Autumn Sarnecki’s New Book, “Felicity's Wish: Part 1 The Winding Road,” is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure Set in the Beautiful Yet Dangerous World of Simyra
Recent release “Felicity's Wish: Part 1 The Winding Road” from Covenant Books author Autumn Sarnecki follows Felicity Ross and her brother Gilbert as they discover a portal to the magical world of Simyra and set off on a whirlwind of adventure, danger, and mystery while navigating this strange new world to uncover its secrets.
New York, NY, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Autumn Sarnecki, a high school freshman living in Lincoln, Nebraska, has completed her new book, “Felicity's Wish: Part 1 The Winding Road”: an enchanting tale that invites readers to join Felicity Ross and her brother Gilbert on an extraordinary journey into the mystical realm of Simyra, a world filled with adventure, danger, and ancient secrets.
“Felicity Ross always dreamed of the adventures awaiting her beyond the dull farm life she felt bound to,” writes Sarnecki. “One morning, she and her brother Gilbert stumbled upon an entrance into a completely different world called Simyra. Simyra reveals itself to be much more than meets the eye, and the Ross kids’ life in the world is flung into a chaotic, fateful adventure where danger, evil, secrets, tunnels, and mysteries are all around them. Battling hopelessness and the strange new world around them, the Ross kids band together with the help of newfound allies to solve the mystery of why they’re in Simyra, but most importantly, survive.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Autumn Sarnecki’s new book brings the world of Simyra to life with vivid descriptions and a captivating plot that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Blending together magic, adventure, and a compelling cast of characters, “Felicity’s Wish: Part 1 The Winding Road” is sure to have a lasting impact on readers, leaving them eager for the next installment.
Readers can purchase “Felicity's Wish: Part 1 The Winding Road” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
