Author Autumn Sarnecki’s New Book, “Felicity's Wish: Part 1 The Winding Road,” is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure Set in the Beautiful Yet Dangerous World of Simyra

Recent release “Felicity's Wish: Part 1 The Winding Road” from Covenant Books author Autumn Sarnecki follows Felicity Ross and her brother Gilbert as they discover a portal to the magical world of Simyra and set off on a whirlwind of adventure, danger, and mystery while navigating this strange new world to uncover its secrets.