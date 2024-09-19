Author Stephanie Richey’s New Book, "In the Details," is a Thought-Provoking Discussion That Delves Into the Profound Presence of the Lord in Everyday Life
Recent release “In the Details” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Richey is a compelling, faith-based read that offers a deeply personal exploration of how God's presence can be found in the ordinary moments of daily life. Through her own experiences, Richey aims to help readers recognize and appreciate the divine touch in their everyday lives.
Willow, AK, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Richey, a loving wife and mother, as well as a small business owner who lives in Willow, Alaska, has completed her new book, “In the Details”: an inspiring work that delves into the ways in which God’s presence can be discovered in the seemingly ordinary events of every single day, encouraging readers to recognize and embrace the divine in their own lives.
Throughout “In the Details,” author Stephanie Richey reflects on the intimate ways in which she has experienced God’s guidance and presence throughout her life. From the challenges of daily responsibilities to moments of personal growth, she illustrates how divine influence can be found in both significant events and the smallest details.
“Our Heavenly Father sees all things and knows that this life is temporary and also understands the value of what we are learning here,” writes Richey. “He is interested in the righteous endeavors we pursue in this life. He knows we need to care for our families, understands our concerns, acknowledges the talents we have been given, and recognizes the growth we need to achieve while we are here. He provides us with opportunities for growth in both big and small ways, and He also provides us with help if we are willing to listen.
“I have written this book to illustrate how I have seen Heavenly Father’s hand in my life and, in turn, how you can hopefully recognize His hand more often in yours, helping each of us along the way in various ways. I hope this will inspire you to see the Lord’s hand in all aspects of your life and to feel the love He has for you every single day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephanie Richey’s new book demonstrates how recognizing God’s presence in the details of everyday life can lead to a deeper appreciation of His love and guidance. Through sharing her own experiences with the Lord, Richey’s writings will invite readers to open their hearts to the divine influence that surrounds them, inspiring them to find inspiration in the everyday moments where God’s hand is evident.
Readers can purchase “In the Details” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
