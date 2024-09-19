Author Elaine Kennelly’s New Book, “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss,” is a Transformative Read Offering Hope and Healing for Those Mourning a Deep Loss

Recent release “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss” from Covenant Books author Elaine Kennelly presents solace and direction for those grappling with grief. Through her personal journey and spiritual insights, Kennelly offers key answers to help readers find peace and rediscover joy after experiencing profound loss.