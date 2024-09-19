Author Elaine Kennelly’s New Book, “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss,” is a Transformative Read Offering Hope and Healing for Those Mourning a Deep Loss
Recent release “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss” from Covenant Books author Elaine Kennelly presents solace and direction for those grappling with grief. Through her personal journey and spiritual insights, Kennelly offers key answers to help readers find peace and rediscover joy after experiencing profound loss.
Spanish Fort, AL, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elaine Kennelly, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from Concordia University in Chicago and enjoys traveling, dancing, entertaining family and friends, and playing board and card games, has completed her new book, “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss”: a powerful discussion that provides answers to the many personal questions that arise after a serious tragedy, providing hope for healing and joy along with practical steps for breaking free from the pain of being stuck in grief.
In “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss,” Kennelly opens up about her own heart-wrenching experience following the tragic death of her teenage son and addresses the painful questions that linger after such a loss. Providing compassionate, faith-based answers derived from her journey towards healing, Kennelly candidly shares her initial struggle with bitterness and anger, feeling abandoned and isolated, and how she ultimately found solace in an unexpected place—through her relationship with Jesus Christ.
“Is your pain lingering with unanswered questions? Do you feel lost and alone? Do you want a new life after a tragic loss?” writes Kennelly. “I understand. I was there—stuck in the pit of bitterness and anger, not knowing where to go and what to do. I felt abandoned and forgotten. It seemed no one had answers for me after the tragic death of our teenage son.
“It took years, but I finally got answers. And they came from someone I had turned my back upon—Jesus Christ. He waited and waited for years until I was ready to listen. His answers were still the same, but this time, I answered an important question first, ‘Elaine, do you want to be healed?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elaine Kennelly’s new book is a beacon of hope for those seeking to navigate the turbulent waters of grief, with each of the thirty-one answers addressing a specific question or concern that arises after a traumatic event. By addressing essential questions and exploring meaningful answers, “31 Answers to Joy!” aims to help readers find clarity and comfort as they work through their grief and begin to envision a new, fulfilling life of peace and joy once more.
Readers can purchase “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss,” Kennelly opens up about her own heart-wrenching experience following the tragic death of her teenage son and addresses the painful questions that linger after such a loss. Providing compassionate, faith-based answers derived from her journey towards healing, Kennelly candidly shares her initial struggle with bitterness and anger, feeling abandoned and isolated, and how she ultimately found solace in an unexpected place—through her relationship with Jesus Christ.
“Is your pain lingering with unanswered questions? Do you feel lost and alone? Do you want a new life after a tragic loss?” writes Kennelly. “I understand. I was there—stuck in the pit of bitterness and anger, not knowing where to go and what to do. I felt abandoned and forgotten. It seemed no one had answers for me after the tragic death of our teenage son.
“It took years, but I finally got answers. And they came from someone I had turned my back upon—Jesus Christ. He waited and waited for years until I was ready to listen. His answers were still the same, but this time, I answered an important question first, ‘Elaine, do you want to be healed?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elaine Kennelly’s new book is a beacon of hope for those seeking to navigate the turbulent waters of grief, with each of the thirty-one answers addressing a specific question or concern that arises after a traumatic event. By addressing essential questions and exploring meaningful answers, “31 Answers to Joy!” aims to help readers find clarity and comfort as they work through their grief and begin to envision a new, fulfilling life of peace and joy once more.
Readers can purchase “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories