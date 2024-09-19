Author Karen Wehrle’s New Book, "Percy's First Flight," is a Heartwarming and Inspirational Children’s Book Celebrating Perseverance and Positive Values
Recent release “Percy's First Flight” from Page Publishing author Karen Wehrle is a charming story that aims to teach important life lessons such as perseverance, leadership, and personal best. With its engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations, “Percy’s First Flight” is a valuable tool for parents and educators to instill positive values in children.
Bartow, FL, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Karen Wehrle has completed her new book, “Percy's First Flight”: a captivating story designed for children of all ages that follows Percy Gander, a young goose who learns and exemplifies key moral concepts that guide him through a remarkable journey of growth and leadership.
“‘Percy's First Flight’ is a book for children of any age, but especially for preschool and elementary students. It reinforces the following positive moral concepts, which are meant to help guide children throughout their entire lives,” writes Wehrle.
Published by Page Publishing, Karen Wehrle’s riveting tale serves as an excellent resource for teachers and parents alike looking to teach and reinforce positive behavioral concepts.
Positive behavioral concepts: Perseverance, Encouragement, Attentiveness,
Patience, Personal best, Experience, Leadership, and Follow through
Negative behavioral concepts: Absence, Bossiness, Boasting, Misplaced
Pride, Shame, and Consequences.
“Percy’s First Flight” promises to be enjoyable for young readers while delivering important messages that will resonate throughout their lives. With its blend of delightful storytelling, vibrant artwork, and valuable life lessons, “Percy’s First Flight” is set to become a beloved addition to children’s literature, helping guide young readers towards becoming their best selves.
"Percy's First Flight" has an illustration of a frog which is the main character in Wehrle's book "I'm a Little Green Frog." Can you find him in "Percy's First Flight?"
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Percy's First Flight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Percy's First Flight’ is a book for children of any age, but especially for preschool and elementary students. It reinforces the following positive moral concepts, which are meant to help guide children throughout their entire lives,” writes Wehrle.
Published by Page Publishing, Karen Wehrle’s riveting tale serves as an excellent resource for teachers and parents alike looking to teach and reinforce positive behavioral concepts.
Positive behavioral concepts: Perseverance, Encouragement, Attentiveness,
Patience, Personal best, Experience, Leadership, and Follow through
Negative behavioral concepts: Absence, Bossiness, Boasting, Misplaced
Pride, Shame, and Consequences.
“Percy’s First Flight” promises to be enjoyable for young readers while delivering important messages that will resonate throughout their lives. With its blend of delightful storytelling, vibrant artwork, and valuable life lessons, “Percy’s First Flight” is set to become a beloved addition to children’s literature, helping guide young readers towards becoming their best selves.
"Percy's First Flight" has an illustration of a frog which is the main character in Wehrle's book "I'm a Little Green Frog." Can you find him in "Percy's First Flight?"
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Percy's First Flight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories