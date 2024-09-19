Author Karen Wehrle’s New Book, "Percy's First Flight," is a Heartwarming and Inspirational Children’s Book Celebrating Perseverance and Positive Values

Recent release “Percy's First Flight” from Page Publishing author Karen Wehrle is a charming story that aims to teach important life lessons such as perseverance, leadership, and personal best. With its engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations, “Percy’s First Flight” is a valuable tool for parents and educators to instill positive values in children.