"Renaissance Mann," by Author Gary K. Wallace, is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Saga That Explores AI Singularity, a Virus, a War, and One Human Phillip to Save a World
Alien abduction, a deadly virus, an interstellar war, and one human to save a world—Gary K. Wallace’s latest release, “Renaissance Mann,” has it all. Follow protagonist Phil on a riveting journey through unexplored realms as he confronts formidable challenges and discovers the true essence of heroism. This gripping saga promises to ignite the imagination and leave readers spellbound.
San Marco, CA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary K. Wallace, a lifelong writer, presents his mesmerizing science fiction tale, “Renaissance Mann.” This epic adventure involves an alien abduction, a deadly virus, a galaxy-spanning war, and a single human destined to save a world. Follow protagonist Phil on an unforgettable odyssey that transcends alien worlds and explores humanity’s potential to rise above its limitations and evolve into a better species.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Miami Beach, Gary K. Wallace now resides in San Marcos, CA, where he cherishes the opportunity to focus on his writing amidst the scenic foothills.
“Renaissance Mann is an awe-inspiring science fiction saga that propels readers through an extraordinary universe, exploring themes of identity, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of humanity,” writes Wallace. “Embark on a breathtaking journey alongside Phil as he navigates uncharted territories, confronts formidable adversaries, and discovers the true measure of heroism when faced with insurmountable odds. Prepare to be captivated by a tale that transcends the boundaries of space and time, leaving an indelible mark on your imagination.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary K. Wallace’s masterful work will enthrall readers with its richly detailed universe, dynamic characters, and thought-provoking themes. It serves as a testament to the limitless possibilities of the science fiction genre. Drawing on the author’s vivid imagination and storytelling skill, readers will find themselves spellbound with each turn of the page, eager for more until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase Renaissance Mann at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Miami Beach, Gary K. Wallace now resides in San Marcos, CA, where he cherishes the opportunity to focus on his writing amidst the scenic foothills.
“Renaissance Mann is an awe-inspiring science fiction saga that propels readers through an extraordinary universe, exploring themes of identity, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of humanity,” writes Wallace. “Embark on a breathtaking journey alongside Phil as he navigates uncharted territories, confronts formidable adversaries, and discovers the true measure of heroism when faced with insurmountable odds. Prepare to be captivated by a tale that transcends the boundaries of space and time, leaving an indelible mark on your imagination.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary K. Wallace’s masterful work will enthrall readers with its richly detailed universe, dynamic characters, and thought-provoking themes. It serves as a testament to the limitless possibilities of the science fiction genre. Drawing on the author’s vivid imagination and storytelling skill, readers will find themselves spellbound with each turn of the page, eager for more until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase Renaissance Mann at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories