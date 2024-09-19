Author Marina Shelton’s New Book, "Strength," is a Powerful True Story Shares the Author’s Tale of Resilience in the Face of Adversity
Recent release “Strength” from Page Publishing author Marina Shelton is a compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s experience of surviving a life-changing accident, recovering, and striving to live her life to the fullest every single day.
Wayland, MA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marina Shelton, who lives in Massachusetts, has completed her new book, “Strength”: a remarkable memoir that shares the author’s story of growing up with a normal life that suddenly came crashing down due to an accident. The book follows the author’s life prior to the accident, her time in the hospital, her recovery, and her journey through life following the event.
Author Marina Shelton is an advocate for people with disabilities. She enjoys being with her family and cheering her brother and sister on during their skating shows. She loves doing adaptive sports. She still understands her limitations, but that is not stopping her from trying.
Shelton writes, “As the youngest child in my family, I always looked up to Lara and Neill. I wanted to be like them and automatically followed them around to see what they were up to. Sometimes I did so a little too much. I liked to play outside with them and sometimes tried to get involved with them and their friends. I saw how they lived and learned by watching their lifestyles. Neill was then at the middle school, so I didn’t see him during the day, but once I started at Loker Elementary School, I saw Lara a little during the school day. She was in fifth grade when I was in kindergarten. Fifth graders were upstairs, and kindergarteners were on the first floor by the school entrance. The high and low grades also had separate playgrounds, yet I still looked for her whenever I could. Some afternoons, Lara would even come down to my kindergarten class and read to us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marina Shelton’s extraordinary work highlights the author’s motivated attitude and continued desire to see how much she can really improve in life. She lives every day to her fullest and hopes to inspire others to do the same.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase “Strength” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
